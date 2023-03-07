Southside Monroe Street CVS closing March 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The CVS on the south side of Tallahassee is set to close March 16.

Customers trickled into the convenience store on South Monroe Street Monday, grabbing some of the last items available before its doors shut.

While losing the CVS pharmacy on the south side is going to be devastating for many, buyers also said they’re also unhappy about losing the relationships they’ve created with the staff.

Many patrons shared how the closure is going to force south side residents into other communities for their daily purchases and pharmacy needs.

However, one woman said what she’s going to miss the most are the staff members, the people that have always made her shopping experience pleasant.

“I enjoyed coming here and it’s a nice CVS. The people are friendly, the staff is very friendly, and I wish them the best wherever they are sent,” the local said.

Akers said she’s fairly new to the area so she hasn’t been using the CVS as long as others have. However, she likes that it’s on a slower side of town with less traffic.

