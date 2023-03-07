Tallahassee cook, Cairo plumber among those arrested in Crimes Against Children sting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is among those arrested in an online sting targeting child predators, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI arrested four people within the past week as the result of an undercover online investigation centered in Bainbridge, Georgia :

Fudencio Ruiz Tum, 36 years old, from Cairo, GA, occupation: plumber; charged with OCGA 16-5-46: Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude.

Alex Terrell Harvey, 36 years old, from Albany, GA, occupation: truck driver; charged with OCGA 16-5-46: Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude.

Jason Zaborske, 48 years old, from Tallahassee, FL, occupation: cook; charged with OCGA 16-12-100.2(d)(1): Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007.

David Salas, 45 years old, from Leesburg, GA, unemployed, charged with OCGA 16-5-46: Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude.

According to the GBI, “The arrestees traveled from areas around South Georgia with the intent to meet a child for sex. Every individual arrested during the operation believed they were going to meet with a child and engage in prearranged sex acts. Four mobile devices were seized as evidence during the operation.”

The GBI says additional arrests may be forthcoming.

“Operation Threat Level Midnight” involved the collaboration of 11 law enforcement agencies including the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC), the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia.

