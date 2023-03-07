Tallahassee man enters plea in workplace stabbing spree

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a 2019 workplace stabbing spree has entered a plea and could face a lifetime prison sentence.

Antwann Brown appeared before a judge Tuesday morning and pleaded no contest to five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Brown will be sentenced at a later date and victims of the attack are expected to share how that September morning has changed their lives.

It happened September 11, 2019. Brown is accused of stabbing five co-workers at Dyke Industries in Tallahassee.

According to arrest papers, Brown got into an argument with a manager at work and was asked to clock out. He returned about 10 minutes later and began stabbing people, arrest papers say. Brown told investigators he “wigged out” and could see demons in the people he stabbed.

Brown will be back in court in April. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

