38-year-old Man arrested by LCSO for drugs and gun possession

By Sabrina Bradley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday for the possession of drugs, a firearm and ammunition.

The LCSO executed a search warrant at the 1000 block of Dade Street where they found approximately seven grams of Alpha-PVP, five grams of MDMA, .04 grams of Methamphetamine, 37 grams of Marijuana and a firearm.

Tanya Moss, 38, was arrested and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.

According to LCSO, Moss is now facing several charges including two counts of sale and distribution of controlled substances, possession of drugs and a firearm and maintaining a drug house.

