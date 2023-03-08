DeSantis outlines legislative priorities in ‘State of the State’ address

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida legislators are back in town, kicking off the first day of a 60-day legislative session.

Republicans are poised to advance their agenda, with a supermajority in the House and Senate.

Governor DeSantis gave his State of the State address Tuesday morning. Just minutes before that, the Senate introduced a bill that would ban abortions after six weeks. This would tighten restrictions they approved last year, which banned abortions at 15 weeks.

Several other bills are drawing controversy. One bill would lower the number of jurors required to sentence someone to death. Currently, a decision has to be unanimous, but this legislation would drop the requirement down to just eight of 12 jurors.

DeSantis also said he would sign a permitless carry bill into law. That bill would allow Floridians to carry a concealed gun without a license.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

“Part of fighting crime is protecting Floridians’ right to defend themselves,” DeSantis said. “The constitutional right should not require a permission slip from the government. It is time we join 25 other states to enact constitutional carry in the state of Florida.”

Democrats criticized the Governor’s agenda after his speech, accusing him of focusing more on a bid for the Republican presidential nomination than on the wellbeing of Floridians.

“Floridians deserve better,” Democratic Senator Lauren Book said. “And we’re here for the next 60 days to fight for each and every one of of those Floridians, to give them their version of not only the American dream, but the Florida dream, and that is being healthy, prosperous and the ability to live truly, truly free because we are only as free as those most trapped among us.”

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured in shooting on Sharer Road
Meet ‘Aber-Clam Lincoln’!
Something Good - 214-year-old mollusk living in Wakulla County
A GBI sting ended in the arrests of four people.
Tallahassee cook, Cairo plumber among those arrested in Crimes Against Children sting
A man crashed into Nims Middle School after having a medical episode.
Driver crashes into Nims Middle School after having a medical episode
A plane crashed in Taylor County after engine issues.
Small aircraft traveling from Tampa crashes in Taylor County

Latest News

DeSantis outlines legislative priorities in 'State of the State' address
DeSantis outlines legislative priorities in ‘State of the State’ address
Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, filed a bill that seeks to prevent abortions after...
Lawmakers to Consider 6-Week Abortion Limit
Local Utilities Could See More State Regulation
Off the shore of Grayton Beach State Park, in South Walton, Florida, reef pods form the shape...
Senators Back Mangrove, Reef Projects