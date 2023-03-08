Leon County to take up marijuana decriminalization measure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Board of Commissioners will consider decriminalizing marijuana in the next two months.

The decision to look into it comes Tuesday, just eight days after the Leon County Democratic Party unanimously voted to urge the commission to stop arrests for “petty marijuana possession,” said party chair Ryan Ray.

Scrapping criminal penalties for simple marijuana possession would take a burden off the penal system and law enforcement, he said.

“We need to get our law enforcement focused on prosecuting real, violent crime,” Ray said. “Not jamming up the system and crowding our jails with people who are basically committing victimless crime.”

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) (Elaine Thompson | AP)

The party also asks the commission to redress the hardships experienced by those convicted of simple possession of 20 g of marijuana or less. Charges of that nature result in a year behind bars and fines of up to $1,000 for first time offenders.

Ray hopes the community will follow the lead of six other counties and nine cities in the Sunshine State that have already decriminalized possession of small amounts of cannabis, such as Miami-Dade County, Tampa and Orlando.

“This is something that is broadly popular in the community,” Ray said. “It’s something that the Democratic party is enthusiastic about supporting, and it creates more freedom for the people that live here.”

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.