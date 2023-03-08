Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, March 8

By Rob Nucatola
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for March 8, 2023.

Less warm today and tomorrow. Showers look likely on Friday.

Clearing and drying today, highs should stay in the 70s. Lows tomorrow back in the 50s. Clouds increase later on Thursday and the next chance for showers is on Friday. Clearing and more 70s for Saturday.

