Something Good - Big Brothers Big Sisters recognizes big and little of the year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over the weekend, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend named their bigs and littles of the year.

This year’s Big Sister of the Year award went to Heather Merritt, and Ky’Ron Williams was named Little Brother of the Year.

Board members and the 2012 National Big Brother of the Year greeted this year’s nominees and winners.

CEO Molly Lord took the time to recognize the program’s bigs for volunteering and making an impact in their littles’ lives.

