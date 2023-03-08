Tallahassee man found guilty of attempted murder after 2022 shooting

Found guilty of two attempted murders in 2021
Found guilty of two attempted murders in 2021(State Attorney)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was found guilty Tuesday after attempting to murder two men at their home in 2022.

According to court records, Justin Lamar Hinson arrived at the victim’s house around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, hit the victim with a gun and attempted to shoot him in the head, but missed.

The victim’s brother arrived at the scene and tried to break up the fight, the State Attorney’s Office said, which prompted Hinson to shoot at the victim’s brother, but he missed again.

Law enforcement learned that Hinson threatened the victim before the shooting about an ongoing issue that involves the victim’s ex-girlfriend.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Hinson has been found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

A sentencing date has not been set, but Hinson could face 20 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GBI sting ended in the arrests of four people.
Tallahassee cook, Cairo plumber among those arrested in Crimes Against Children sting
Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a crate of lithium batteries on fire.
Crate of lithium batteries caught fire in Tallahassee
Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing man, dumping body on Ridge Road
Antwann Brown entered a plea Tuesday in a 2019 workplace stabbing spree at Dyke Industries.
Tallahassee man enters plea in workplace stabbing spree
Meet ‘Aber-Clam Lincoln’!
Something Good - 214-year-old mollusk living in Wakulla County

Latest News

Zatoriyan Gould is accused in the 2020 murder of Tyler Whitworth
Trial underway in Tallahassee robbery and murder
Deadly crash in Calhoun County
One dead, one seriously injured after head-on crash in Calhoun County
Deadly crash in Calhoun County
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File
Leon County to take up marijuana decriminalization measure