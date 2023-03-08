Tallahassee man found guilty of attempted murder after 2022 shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was found guilty Tuesday after attempting to murder two men at their home in 2022.

According to court records, Justin Lamar Hinson arrived at the victim’s house around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, hit the victim with a gun and attempted to shoot him in the head, but missed.

The victim’s brother arrived at the scene and tried to break up the fight, the State Attorney’s Office said, which prompted Hinson to shoot at the victim’s brother, but he missed again.

Law enforcement learned that Hinson threatened the victim before the shooting about an ongoing issue that involves the victim’s ex-girlfriend.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Hinson has been found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

A sentencing date has not been set, but Hinson could face 20 years to life in prison.

