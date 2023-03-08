Road reopens after deadly head-on crash in Calhoun County

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLARKSVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with FHP reopened State Road 20 around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday.

CLARKSVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - (Update 5 a.m.) State Road 20 near State Road 275 is closed after a head-on crash killed one person early Wednesday morning.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol told WCTV that the crash happened around 12:53 a.m. near Reeder Road.

FHP said the driver killed in the crash was from Panama City. The other driver, who was seriously injured was only identified as a person from Quincy.

WCTV is withholding other identifying information about the victims until each next of kin is notified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

