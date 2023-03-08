Trial underway in Tallahassee robbery and murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Testimony is now underway in the trial of 23-year-old Zatoriyan Gould.

Gould is one of two men accused in a deadly hold-up at the University Courtyard Apartments in July 2020.

Tyler Whitworth was shot and killed behind the wheel of a car during what court documents say was a drug-related robbery.

Co-defendant Jacob Davis has already entered a plea and been sentenced to life in prison.

Attorneys delivered their opening statements to the jury Wednesday morning.

Testimony in Gould’s trial is expected to last through Friday.

