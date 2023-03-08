Trial underway in Tallahassee robbery and murder

Zatoriyan Gould is accused in the 2020 murder of Tyler Whitworth
Zatoriyan Gould is accused in the 2020 murder of Tyler Whitworth
Zatoriyan Gould is accused in the 2020 murder of Tyler Whitworth(LCCC)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Testimony is now underway in the trial of 23-year-old Zatoriyan Gould.

Gould is one of two men accused in a deadly hold-up at the University Courtyard Apartments in July 2020.

Tyler Whitworth was shot and killed behind the wheel of a car during what court documents say was a drug-related robbery.

Co-defendant Jacob Davis has already entered a plea and been sentenced to life in prison.

Attorneys delivered their opening statements to the jury Wednesday morning.

Testimony in Gould’s trial is expected to last through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GBI sting ended in the arrests of four people.
Tallahassee cook, Cairo plumber among those arrested in Crimes Against Children sting
Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a crate of lithium batteries on fire.
Crate of lithium batteries caught fire in Tallahassee
Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing man, dumping body on Ridge Road
Antwann Brown entered a plea Tuesday in a 2019 workplace stabbing spree at Dyke Industries.
Tallahassee man enters plea in workplace stabbing spree
Meet ‘Aber-Clam Lincoln’!
Something Good - 214-year-old mollusk living in Wakulla County

Latest News

Found guilty of two attempted murders in 2021
Tallahassee man found guilty of attempted murder after 2022 shooting
Deadly crash in Calhoun County
One dead, one seriously injured after head-on crash in Calhoun County
Deadly crash in Calhoun County
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File
Leon County to take up marijuana decriminalization measure