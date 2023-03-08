Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GBI sting ended in the arrests of four people.
Tallahassee cook, Cairo plumber among those arrested in Crimes Against Children sting
Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a crate of lithium batteries on fire.
Crate of lithium batteries caught fire in Tallahassee
Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing man, dumping body on Ridge Road
Antwann Brown entered a plea Tuesday in a 2019 workplace stabbing spree at Dyke Industries.
Tallahassee man enters plea in workplace stabbing spree
Deadly crash in Calhoun County
One dead, one seriously injured after head-on crash in Calhoun County

Latest News

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was "a catastrophe."
‘A catastrophe’: Veterans testify about chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
The former home of magicians Siegfried & Roy is on the market for $3 million. (Credit: Aaron...
LOOK: Former home belonging to magicians Siegfried & Roy on market
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
A sign for the Monroe Developmental Center at the Finger Lakes Developmental Disabilities...
Daughter unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom’s rape