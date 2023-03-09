Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Texas girl

Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles...
Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles Estep.(Nation Center For Missing & Exploited Children)
By Megan Calongne and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDSPRING, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for 8-year-old Haven Barker Wednesday afternoon.

Barker was last seen on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, Texas.

She has blond hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 50-year-old Charles Estep as the suspect. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

They are believed to be traveling in a black 2015 Honda Accord. It has a Texas license plate with the number PYS4575.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GBI sting ended in the arrests of four people.
Tallahassee cook, Cairo plumber among those arrested in Crimes Against Children sting
Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a crate of lithium batteries on fire.
Crate of lithium batteries caught fire in Tallahassee
Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing man, dumping body on Ridge Road
Antwann Brown entered a plea Tuesday in a 2019 workplace stabbing spree at Dyke Industries.
Tallahassee man enters plea in workplace stabbing spree
Deadly crash in Calhoun County
One dead, one seriously injured after head-on crash in Calhoun County

Latest News

Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023,...
Concert venue where 2 died in stampede has license denied
Electric bills going up in April
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
International Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
Prosecutors say a counterfeit Michael Jordan basketball card was one of several traded and sold...
82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards