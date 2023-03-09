College students protest Florida bill that would eliminate DEI funding

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - College students took to the streets of downtown Tallahassee Wednesday to protest House Bill 999.

The bill would eliminate funding for college and university programs and activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Diversity matters, point blank,” said one protester, FSU student Jasen Louis. “It’s simple.”

The bill would also prevent students from majoring or minoring in gender studies.

“They don’t care about our education in general, and they don’t care about us at all,” Andres Cubillos, the organizer of the protest, said.

After marching through the streets of Tallahassee, students sat outside the Governor’s mansion in silence.

“We just want to make sure the government knows we are out here and we want to be heard,” Cubillos said.

In a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in support of the legislation.

“Some of the programs they have violate civil rights laws,” he said. “They are racially discriminatory. And that has no place in the state of Florida.”

He said some diversity initiatives try to impose ideologies on students.

“It needs to just be removed and we need to treat everybody equally,” DeSantis said.

House Bill 999 would also give boards of trustees more power to hire faculty, review tenure and rewrite university mission statements.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GBI sting ended in the arrests of four people.
Tallahassee cook, Cairo plumber among those arrested in Crimes Against Children sting
Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a crate of lithium batteries on fire.
Crate of lithium batteries caught fire in Tallahassee
Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing man, dumping body on Ridge Road
Antwann Brown entered a plea Tuesday in a 2019 workplace stabbing spree at Dyke Industries.
Tallahassee man enters plea in workplace stabbing spree
Deadly crash in Calhoun County
One dead, one seriously injured after head-on crash in Calhoun County

Latest News

Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort...
House moves forward on death penalty changes
President Joe Biden is shown visiting the U.S. border with Mexico in January.
Judge sides with state in immigration fight
DeSantis outlines legislative priorities in ‘State of the State’ address
DeSantis outlines legislative priorities in 'State of the State' address
DeSantis outlines legislative priorities in ‘State of the State’ address