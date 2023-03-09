FAA says technology will help avoid some dangerous landings

FILE - The Federal Aviation Administration said the system’s software predicts when a plane is...
FILE - The Federal Aviation Administration said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials said Wednesday they have completed outfitting 43 major U.S. airports with technology to warn when incoming planes are aimed at a taxiway instead of a runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers.

None of the recent close calls between planes have involved aircraft lined up incorrectly to land on a taxiway, but that type of error nearly resulted in disaster at San Francisco International Airport in 2017.

The National Transportation Safety Board recommended the technology change after the San Francisco incident in which an Air Canada jet nearly crashed into four other planes on a taxiway at night.

The safety board also recommended that the FAA require planes landing at major airports have systems to alert pilots if they are not lined up with a runway. The FAA said it is still considering that recommendation. Commercial planes already have other equipment to help pilots line up with runways at big airports.

The FAA said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers. (CNN)

Taxiways are paved surfaces that planes use to get in position for takeoffs or taxi to the terminal after landing. Most cases of planes landing on taxiways involve “general aviation” — privately owned small planes — but 16% involve commercial flights, according to the FAA.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GBI sting ended in the arrests of four people.
Tallahassee cook, Cairo plumber among those arrested in Crimes Against Children sting
Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a crate of lithium batteries on fire.
Crate of lithium batteries caught fire in Tallahassee
Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing man, dumping body on Ridge Road
Antwann Brown entered a plea Tuesday in a 2019 workplace stabbing spree at Dyke Industries.
Tallahassee man enters plea in workplace stabbing spree
Deadly crash in Calhoun County
One dead, one seriously injured after head-on crash in Calhoun County

Latest News

Staggering amounts of snow fell in the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountain ranges in late...
Preparations for storms heading for California mountains
U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
US probes Tesla Autopilot, steering wheels that can come off
DOE to review books for Leon County
Leon County Schools begins state-mandated book review process
Something Good - LCS superintendent surprises students with wheelchair accessible van
Something Good - LCS superintendent surprises students with wheelchair accessible van
Could the increasing number of violent turbulence on flights be connected to climate change?
Growing concerns over turbulent flight, climate change