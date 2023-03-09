FAMU athletics takes on NFL standout Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson will be joining the Florida A&M University Athletics Department.

FAMU announced the NFL second-round draft pick’s acquisition as a consultant and ambassador Wednesday evening in a release on the university athletics website.

Johnson played 11 seasons in the NFL, finishing his career in the league with 766 receptions for 11,059 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns, according to the release.

The athlete reminisced on his time supporting the school and shared his joy for the announcement in a series of posts on Twitter Wednesday evening.

“Such a great feeling to see things come full circle,” he wrote.

"20 years ago i was striking, it was only a matter of time"

Johnson is a Florida native and a long-time supporter of FAMU. He often shared his school merchandise online and attended athletic events in support of the Rattlers.

After his exit from the NFL, Johnson played professional soccer for Boca Raton FC in 2018 and 2019. He also joined Fox Sports as an analyst for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to the FAMU statement.

Johnson hails from Miami. Some commenters on Johnson’s and FAMU Athletics’ joint Instagram announcement celebrated his official ties with the school and emphasized the Rattlers’ significance to the state.

“Finally. He deserves. FAMU is Miami. FAMU is the culture for Florida,” @stellabella43 wrote.

