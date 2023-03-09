Former NBA star Shawn Kemp jailed on drive-by shooting allegation

Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with the Seattle SuperSonics.(Source: CNN, David Lake)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (CNN) - Former NBA star Shawn Kemp is in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting at a mall in Washington state.

Authorities say the 53-year-old Kemp was arrested Wednesday as part of their investigation into the alleged shooting in the Tacoma Mall’s parking lot.

Officers were called to the mall about 2 p.m. after shots were fired between two groups in two separate vehicles. According to police, one of the drivers fired several rounds at the passengers in the other vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Kemp was arrested at the scene and taken to the Pierce County Jail, where he was booked on a drive-by shooting charge. There is no word on when he is expected to appear in court.

Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with the Seattle SuperSonics. At the time, he was one of few players drafted without playing in college.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Calhoun County
One dead, one seriously injured after head-on crash in Calhoun County
Arrested in LCSO for drugs and gun.
Man arrested by LCSO for drugs and gun possession
Found guilty of two attempted murders in 2021
Tallahassee man found guilty of attempted murder after 2022 shooting
A GBI sting ended in the arrests of four people.
Tallahassee cook, Cairo plumber among those arrested in Crimes Against Children sting
Zatoriyan Gould is accused in the 2020 murder of Tyler Whitworth
Trial underway in Tallahassee robbery and murder

Latest News

First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work
A common-law doctrine known as the “infancy defense” holds that children under 7 cannot be...
No charges for 6-year-old boy who police say shot his teacher
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine