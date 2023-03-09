Leon County Schools begins state-mandated book review process

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools has joined other districts across Florida as they review classroom and library books in accordance with new state mandates.

Florida statute HB 1467 requires books to be reviewed by a state certified media specialist who completed a Florida Department of Education training on approved materials.

“Part of it is wanting to make sure that the topics are age-appropriate for the grade level,” said Billy Epting, Leon County School Assistant Superintendent. “It cannot talk about gender identity and those types of things under a certain grade level.”

Formulating the review process from scratch has become “a monumental task,” Epting said, requiring staff to account for anywhere from 20 to 200 books in each classroom in each elementary, middle and high school.

The district has not pulled any books from the shelves so far, the assistant superintendent said, and the district is not advising teachers to cover up their books in fear of legal penalties.

“We want to be able to go through this process and do a diligent effort,” he said. “But we also don’t want to overreact and pull books that have educational value for our students.”

The review process gives the district an opportunity to review what material is on the shelves and available to students at every grade level, Epting said.

“You end up with lots of books that you may not have personally been able to read every page and could find that it’s a good book for a different grade level,” he said.

The state has not clarified if it will require districts to adopt each other’s bans or let them independently handle flagged materials, Epting said.

The district is continuing to walk the middle ground of complying with the state statute, Epting said, and school officials have not received any formal complaints about a book or instructional material in any of their classrooms.

“We’re working on the process of seeing what titles are at the most of our schools so we can go ahead from there and knock them off the list,” Epting said.

Epting said it’s unclear if the state legislature will expand the review process to grades K through 12, but he wants to begin the process of reviewing all material to make sure “it’s up to date and appropriate.”

The district plans to have a complied list to submit to the Florida Department of Education by the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, according to the assistant superintendant.

All Leon County media specialists set to review the literature concluded state training for the oversight in February.

“Now we’re pushing towards the end of the year, starting with a couple of our elementary schools so we can iron out the details for the rest of it this summer,” Epting said.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.