Rochester concert stampede claims third victim; venue closed

Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023,...
Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Rochester, N.Y. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca)(Lauren Petracca | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A third person has died after being injured in a stampede after a weekend rap concert, police said Thursday.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse was the only person who remained hospitalized following a Sunday evening performance by Memphis, Tennessee, rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Rochester Main Street Armory. She died Wednesday night.

Two other women, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, also died after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the show.

Police said the stampede may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire.

The city revoked the venue’s entertainment license on Wednesday while authorities investigate.

The armory’s owner has not responded to numerous emailed requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested in LCSO for drugs and gun.
Man arrested by LCSO for drugs and gun possession
Deadly crash in Calhoun County
One dead, one seriously injured after head-on crash in Calhoun County
Found guilty of two attempted murders in 2021
Tallahassee man found guilty of attempted murder after 2022 shooting
Zatoriyan Gould is accused in the 2020 murder of Tyler Whitworth
Trial underway in Tallahassee robbery and murder
Police on the scene of a shooting on Lake Bradford Rd.
Suspect arrested in Lake Bradford Road shooting

Latest News

Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp jailed in drive-by shooting investigation
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into Ukrainian cities; 6 dead
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply, Jan. 16, 2013, in...
Visa pauses decision to track purchases at gun shops
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden budget with deficit cuts, tax hikes won’t fly with GOP