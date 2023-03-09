Something Good - LCS superintendent surprises students with wheelchair accessible van

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hannah surprised Lively Technical College students this week with a new wheelchair accessible van.

It will go to help students like Sharif make it to off-campus events.

Sharif is a huge Chiles High School football fan and a player’s family recently gifted him a motorized wheelchair. The new van will help him get to school events.

Sharif’s family is still in need of new transportation. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for a wheelchair accessible van.

