HR Director terminated as city faces questions over handling of TPD officer who tested positive for drugs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee’s former HR director said she was fired Friday morning “without notice or explanation,” in a statement provided to WCTV.

Ellen Blair, who served in the role for nearly 10 years, said she believes the decision was retaliatory.

“I have done right by the city of Tallahassee, and have performed my duties with the utmost care, honesty and integrity,” she wrote in a statement to WCTV. “I believe that my termination was in retaliation for certain reports made to city officials.”

The city has not responded to requests for comment.

WCTV reported last week that Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell chose to reinstate an officer after he tested positive for a Adderall, a controlled substance, while on the job. The officer said he took the drug on accident.

Internal records show Blair pushed back against the reinstatement that took place in June, stating in emails that the city has a strict zero-tolerance policy for drug use. The city terminated 21 employees since 2020 because of the rule, according to records obtained by WCTV. This officer was the sole exception.

In public records obtained by WCTV, Revell and other city officials referenced a rule in the Police Benevolent Association’s collective bargaining agreement, that may provide the chief latitude in decision-making. The details of the city policy have been a source of debate.

At Wednesday night’s commission meeting, City Manager Reese Goad indicated commissioners voted to approve the policy in question.

“This commission is the one who adopted the policy provision that was exercised by the chief, you voted on it Commissioner Matlow, you voted on it.”

Goad also commented during the meting on the decision to keep the officer on.

“The people you heard from today, they are not going to throw the employees out with the trash. They’re going to give them the benefit of the doubt,” he said.

In Blair’s emails last year regarding the officer, she expressed concern for the precedent and liability keeping the officer on staff would create.

She wrote in her statement Friday that she is worried the dismissal could affect other city personnel.

Blair did not explicitly state if she believes her firing is linked to the controversy with the TPD officer. She declined to comment further on the situation, saying she needs time to process the morning’s events.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow publicly criticized Blair’s termination Friday morning.

“Honesty and integrity are noticeably absent from the fourth floor,” he wrote in a Tweet. ”The character assassination will likely come next.”

