LCSO: One dead after tree falls on vehicle

It happened near Coach Road and Crump Road
One person has died after a tree fell at Coach Road and Crump Road
One person has died after a tree fell at Coach Road and Crump Road(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person is dead, and another has been taken to the hospital after a tree landed on a vehicle Friday afternoon.

LCSO confirmed it happened near Coach Road and Crump Road, and crews are on the scene now.

WCTV is working to learn more information, and we’ll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

