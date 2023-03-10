LCSO: One dead after tree falls on vehicle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person is dead, and another has been taken to the hospital after a tree landed on a vehicle Friday afternoon.

LCSO confirmed it happened near Coach Road and Crump Road, and crews are on the scene now.

WCTV is working to learn more information, and we’ll update this story as it develops.

