Matlow: City opening itself to legal trouble in handling of TPD officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow commented Thursday on last night’s city commission meeting, saying it left questions unanswered about city policies and protocols.

The commissioner expressed concern about Tallahassee Police Department’s decision to reinstate an officer after he tested positive for a banned controlled substance.

“The police chief wasn’t allowed to answer questions, the city manager refused to go on record about how we got here and why we’re not following the policy and the mayor didn’t have anything to say,” Matlow said.

Matlow said it’s the job of the commission to make sure that city management is “enforcing city policy.”

City policy is a “zero tolerance” for drug use and any positive test results in termination, he said.

“When people call the police they want them to show up and be responsible,” Matlow said. “What they don’t want to do is call the police and have somebody who may be high on drugs, with a firearm driving a vehicle. That’s reckless.”

According to TPD, the officer tested positive on June 3 for Adderall, an amphetamine. Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell reinstated the officer, citing an opinion from the lab technician that the positive test result could have been from accidentally using the controlled substance.

The reinstatement of the officer is a disgrace to the drug use policy, Matlow said. And the city has terminated 21 employees since 2020 because of this rule.

“Who does this person know? Do they have special connections? We don’t know,” Matlow said. “Everyone else is getting terminated and they’re not going to think it’s fair.”

Matlow said the move to reinstate the officer could leave the city liable to lawsuits from employees terminated under similar circumstances.

“What makes this case different?” Matlow said. “(Previously fired employees) are going to file lawsuits, they’re going to file challenges and who is going to pay for that? The taxpayers.”

WCTV reached out to all city commissioners for comment on this story. In a written statement, Commissioner Jack Porter said, in part, she believes the discussion about the handling of the city’s protocol in this instance should continue publicly and not behind closed doors.

TPD did not provide comment on this story.

