Matlow: City opening itself to legal trouble in handling of TPD officer

By Mike Rogers
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow commented Thursday on last night’s city commission meeting, saying it left questions unanswered about city policies and protocols.

The commissioner expressed concern about Tallahassee Police Department’s decision to reinstate an officer after he tested positive for a banned controlled substance.

“The police chief wasn’t allowed to answer questions, the city manager refused to go on record about how we got here and why we’re not following the policy and the mayor didn’t have anything to say,” Matlow said.

Matlow said it’s the job of the commission to make sure that city management is “enforcing city policy.”

City policy is a “zero tolerance” for drug use and any positive test results in termination, he said.

“When people call the police they want them to show up and be responsible,” Matlow said. “What they don’t want to do is call the police and have somebody who may be high on drugs, with a firearm driving a vehicle. That’s reckless.”

According to TPD, the officer tested positive on June 3 for Adderall, an amphetamine. Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell reinstated the officer, citing an opinion from the lab technician that the positive test result could have been from accidentally using the controlled substance.

The reinstatement of the officer is a disgrace to the drug use policy, Matlow said. And the city has terminated 21 employees since 2020 because of this rule.

“Who does this person know? Do they have special connections? We don’t know,” Matlow said. “Everyone else is getting terminated and they’re not going to think it’s fair.”

Matlow said the move to reinstate the officer could leave the city liable to lawsuits from employees terminated under similar circumstances.

“What makes this case different?” Matlow said. “(Previously fired employees) are going to file lawsuits, they’re going to file challenges and who is going to pay for that? The taxpayers.”

WCTV reached out to all city commissioners for comment on this story. In a written statement, Commissioner Jack Porter said, in part, she believes the discussion about the handling of the city’s protocol in this instance should continue publicly and not behind closed doors.

TPD did not provide comment on this story.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested in LCSO for drugs and gun.
Man arrested by LCSO for drugs and gun possession
Deadly crash in Calhoun County
One dead, one seriously injured after head-on crash in Calhoun County
Found guilty of two attempted murders in 2021
Tallahassee man found guilty of attempted murder after 2022 shooting
Zatoriyan Gould is accused in the 2020 murder of Tyler Whitworth
Trial underway in Tallahassee robbery and murder
Police on the scene of a shooting on Lake Bradford Rd.
Suspect arrested in Lake Bradford Road shooting

Latest News

Something Good - Liberty County group opens second food pantry box
A Taylor County couple is sharing their heartbreaking story in hopes it reminds others to turn...
Taylor County couple relies on faith and family after toddler drowns
A cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers on Friday, and pleasant weather behind...
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, March 9
DOE to review books for Leon County
Leon County Schools begins state-mandated book review process