Sheriff’s Office sends alert for roads to avoid after severe weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sherriff’s Office alerted drivers Friday to avoid certain roadways after inclement weather caused downed trees, accidents and killed one person. Another individual has been hospitalized, LCSO reported.

The advisory asked drivers to avoid the following intersections:

Miccosukee Road and Argyle Lane

Wadesboro Road and Baum Road

Crump Road and Miccosukee Road

Roberts Road and Pickwick Road

Crump Road and Rifle Avenue

