Sheriff’s Office sends alert for roads to avoid after severe weather

Caption
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sherriff’s Office alerted drivers Friday to avoid certain roadways after inclement weather caused downed trees, accidents and killed one person. Another individual has been hospitalized, LCSO reported.

The advisory asked drivers to avoid the following intersections:

  • Miccosukee Road and Argyle Lane
  • Wadesboro Road and Baum Road
  • Crump Road and Miccosukee Road
  • Roberts Road and Pickwick Road
  • Crump Road and Rifle Avenue

