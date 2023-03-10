Something Good - Liberty County group opens second food pantry box
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Liberty County a group opened a second food pantry box in Bristol at the health and wellness clinic owned by Winter Collins.
The group thanked her for letting them add the location. Collins said she is committed to helping keep the box stocked.
The group said they plan on adding food pantry boxes in other surrounding counties
