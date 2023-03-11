Firefighter helps deliver his own granddaughter at fire station

A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.
A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.(WXIA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - The wailing heard in a Georgia fire station last month was no siren. It was a newborn infant saying hello to the world.

Austell firefighter Bret Langston delivered his own granddaughter at his fire station.

The baby’s mother said she was halfway to the birth center when she realized she was not going to make it. Luckily, her dad’s fire station was just down the street.

A dozen firefighters, including Langston, were on shift when she arrived.

The little girl named Adalynn Marie Williams was born in one of the station’s bunk rooms.

“She’s beautiful, she’s perfect,” Langston said.

The girl’s mother said she plans to keep bringing her baby back to the station to visit her grandfather and to see where she was born.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a tree fell on a vehicle at Coach Road and Crump Road
16-year-old girl dies during Friday storm in Leon County, says LCSO
Ellen Blair says her employment with the city was abruptly terminated Friday morning in a...
City of Tallahassee HR Director fired, alleges “retaliation”
A Taylor County couple is sharing their heartbreaking story in hopes it reminds others to turn...
Taylor County couple relies on faith and family after toddler drowns
One person has died after a tree fell at Coach Road and Crump Road
Sheriff’s Office sends alert for roads to avoid after severe weather
Matlow speaks out on TPD officer
Matlow: City opening itself to legal trouble in handling of TPD officer

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person is dead, and another has been taken...
NWS: Tornado not responsible for death or storm damage