Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, March 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Friday, March 10.

The earlier severe weather is long gone. There are a few lingering evening showers and thunderstorms, but they will weaken and move out of our area by mid-evening.

Cooling temperatures and clearing skies overnight with lows near 50. Saturday looks fantastic with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the mid 70s.

However, a fast-moving system will bring another good chance for showers and possibly a few strong or severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

Sunday’s temps start out comfy in the mid 50s, then warm and breezy ahead of the storms with highs in the low to mid 80s. Cooler and drier air returns Monday with a high in the low 70s.

Even chillier air moves in for Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s, and highs in the 60s to around 70 Tuesday and Wednesday, then mid 70s by Thursday.

