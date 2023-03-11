Something Good - Savannah, Georgia’s greening of the fountain

Something Good - Savannah, Georgia's greening of the fountain
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A popular St. Patrick’s Day tradition taking place in Savannah, Georgia today: the annual greening of the fountain.

The event kicks off a week-long celebration of St. Patrick’s Day featuring the luck of the Irish and all things green.

It’s a huge holiday in Savannah, where people from all over the world join in on the fun.

Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is one of the largest in America.

