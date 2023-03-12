First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday

WCTV FIRST ALERT
WCTV FIRST ALERT(wctv)
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday in anticipation of strong to possibly severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed South Georgia and portions of the Big Bend under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather on Sunday. Lower portions of the Big Bend are under a marginal (1/5) risk.

Timing: Scattered showers will arrive as early as late Sunday morning. The main window for any potentially severe weather will be Sunday afternoon and evening. Most of the showers will have exited out of our area by late Monday morning.

Potential Impacts: Damaging wind gusts, a couple brief tornadoes, and isolated pockets of hail that could possibly reach golf ball sized.

Synopsis: An area of low pressure will form at the surface near a southeastward-moving cold front over the Gulf Coast. The development of this surface low will aid in warm-air and moisture advection across the Gulf Coast states, enhancing the likelihood of scattered strong to potentially severe storms.

The best time for any outdoor plans or errands will be in the morning. This is not a widespread severe weather event, but there is a possibility that a few strong to severe storms will develop, and it is best to not be outdoors if and when those arrive.

As always, stay up to date on the latest information by following us on-air and online, and by downloading the WCTV First Alert Weather App. With the app, you can receive the latest watches, warnings and advisories for your current or pre-set location.

