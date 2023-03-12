House struck by gunfire in overnight shooting incident

House struck by gunfire in overnight shooting incident
House struck by gunfire in overnight shooting incident(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Mar. 12, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting incident just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

TPD got reports of shots fired in the 3400 block of Prock Drive. Officers said when they arrived, they found evidence that numerous rounds struck a nearby residence, but no one was injured.

Officials said there were no suspects on scene, but forensics is analyzing for shell casings or evidence left behind.

No arrests have been made. TPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

