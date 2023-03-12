Police: Woman steals, crashes cruiser as trooper investigates traffic accident

Police in Louisiana said a woman stole and state police cruiser and crashed it.
By Ken Daley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana was arrested after police said she stole and crashed a state police trooper’s vehicle Saturday night.

Louisiana State Police said their troopers, along with deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, pursued and apprehended 24-year-old Bethany Holmes after she smashed the marked police unit into several vehicles during her escape attempt.

Authorities said the woman jumped into the cruiser and sped away while the state police trooper was talking to people involved in a traffic accident he was investigating in the parking lot of a mall in Metairie. The pursuit took place just after 7 p.m.

According to police, Holmes led law enforcement officers on a short pursuit and was involved in “multiple minor crashes” before she was stopped and arrested.

WVUE reports no injuries occurred in the incident.

Police said Holmes was charged with two counts of hit-and-run and single counts of aggravated flight from an officer, theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated battery.

She also was booked with driving without wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a tree fell on a vehicle at Coach Road and Crump Road
16-year-old girl dies during Friday storm in Leon County, says LCSO
WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person is dead, and another has been taken...
NWS: Tornado not responsible for death or storm damage
Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.
Florida man finds naked roommate in daughter’s bed, charged in shooting, police say
Ellen Blair says her employment with the city was abruptly terminated Friday morning in a...
City of Tallahassee HR Director fired, alleges “retaliation”

Latest News

A boy and a man ride bicycles through floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Saturday, March 11,...
As atmospheric river exits, another awaits to hit California
A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the...
Police: Alleged stalker kills woman, husband in Seattle-area home
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
Authorities: 8 dead, 7 missing off San Diego coast
Tragic end after kitten saves Forest Park family-of-six from devastating fire
Kitten dies after saving Ohio family from devastating fire