Three-county police chase ends in crash, one woman in custody(WCTV Staff)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after a police chase ended with a car crash in Gadsden County Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Franchesque Lashondra Robinson is being held at the Gadsden County Jail.

FHP said they received a request from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was in reference to aggravated battery on an employee with the Office of Inspector Department of Corrections Criminal Investigation Division, according to FHP.

The pursuit on I-10 crossed into Jackson County and Gadsden County, where officials said Robinson crashed into another vehicle before hitting a guardrail. Officials said Robinson reversed into a trooper car and was, then, taken into custody by FHP and JCSO.

Two bundles of suspected drugs were also discovered, along with drug paraphernalia, according to law enforcement. Robinson is facing several charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday

