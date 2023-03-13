FSU College Democrats discuss DEI bill with lawmakers

By Mike Rogers
FSU College Democrats discuss DEI bill with lawmakers.(FSU College Democrats discuss DEI programs bill with lawmakers)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students from Florida State University College Democrats spoke with lawmakers Monday at the Capitol about a bill that would cut funding to state colleges and universities’ diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

FSU College Democrats President Alexis Dorman said her group wanted to “drive home the fact that this bill is going to negatively impact every single person who has any relation to higher education in the state.”

“We’re talking prospective students, graduates, current students and folks who have any relation with higher education,” Dorman said.

Dorman said stripping away funding for programs under DEI, like the National Panhellenic Community which is made up of nine historically African-American Greek organizations, takes away from the overall college experience for hundreds of students.

“I think beyond the work that they do to give back to the community a lot of students who choose to rush an NPHC organization or become part of a multicultural Greek Council are looking for a community that they might not get elsewhere,” Dorman said.

A move, Dorman said, would “take away a lot of homes” for students on Florida public univeristy campuses.

The bill would also limit classroom discussions on critical race theory, identity politics and eliminate funding for majors and minors relating to theory and gender studies.

Dorman said her group has a coalition of over 100 students, and 75 student organizations from across the state that plan to submit written statements to lawmakers for consideration.

Those include students, Dorman said, that have scholarships to attend universities for DEI programs that could be stripped away.

House Bill 000 currently sits in the House Committee on Post-Secondary Education.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

