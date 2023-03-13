Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K

According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands...
According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.(Rampart Casino via KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A husband and wife who were gambling at a Las Vegas-area casino over the weekend hit jackpots totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified couple hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K,” casino officials told KVVU.

Rampart Casino is located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

No further information about the couple was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
House hit by gunfire in Sunday morning shooting incident
Three-county police chase ends in crash, one woman in custody
Three-county police chase ends in crash, one woman in custody
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person is dead, and another has been taken...
NWS: Tornado not responsible for death or storm damage
One person has died after a tree fell on a vehicle at Coach Road and Crump Road
16-year-old girl dies during Friday storm in Leon County, says LCSO

Latest News

FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
Mitch McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient rehab
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Juan-Luis Cervantes, 50, is accused of shooting a woman in an attempted homicide.
Police search for Jackson County man accused of attempted murder
U.S. Sen Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) sits down with InvestigateTV to discuss his push for stronger...
Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) Addresses Unemployment Fraud
Jason Derulo performing at the SB Tailgate during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday,...
‘It was heart-stopping’: Jason Derulo gives server $5,000 tip