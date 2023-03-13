“I didn’t do it”: Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his mother

Keith was arrested Friday after being accused of stabbing his mother.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday evening after receiving a call about a stabbing incident at 4621 West Bellarose Street.

According to court documents, LCSO arrived around 11 p.m. and found the victim with a wound to her chest. The victim was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries where she told the deputies that her son, 24-year-old Christopher Keith, stabbed her.

The victim’s mother witnessed the incident and told deputies that Keith displayed “increasing signs of a mental disorder and paranoia,” according to LCSO.

Keith was the initial 911 caller claiming that someone stabbed his mother and told deputies on the scene “I didn’t do it.”

LCSO said Keith was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was booked into the Leon County Detention Center Saturday where he is being held without a bond.

As of today, the victim is alert and doing well, according to LCSO.

