New traffic changes to begin in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Starting Monday, drivers on Crawfordville Highway will be shifted to the newly constructed roadway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Officials said the change will be in effect from East Ivan Rd. to just south of Woodrich Rd. During the shift, drivers will not be able to access East Ivan Rd., but detour signs will be posted.

The speed limit will also be reduced on Crawfordville Highway from 45 mph to 35 mph between Woodrich Rd. and the State Road 267 intersection.

FDOT reminds drivers to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

The traffic shift is expected to last for two weeks, depending on weather conditions.

