Police search for Jackson County man accused of attempted murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of attempted murder.

Juan-Luis Cervantes, 50, is accused of shooting a woman in an attempted homicide, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to JCSO.

The sheriff’s office said to look out for him in a silver Toyota with the tag 97AZNS. Investigators believe he is still in the region. They advised not to approach Cervantes if you see him, and instead to contact the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a woman with gunshot wounds at a residence in an unincorporated region between Cottondale and Jacob City just after midnight Monday morning, said Ramsey Romero, public information coordinator for the sheriff’s office. She was transported a hospital and is alive.

The victim did know Cervantes, Romero said, but the nature of their relationship is unclear. LCSO is not providing any more information on the victim to protect her while the suspect is at large, the PIC said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

