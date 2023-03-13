Police search for Jackson County man accused of attempted murder

The sheriff’s office believes the suspect shot a woman early Monday
Juan-Luis Cervantes, 50, is accused of shooting a woman in an attempted homicide.
Juan-Luis Cervantes, 50, is accused of shooting a woman in an attempted homicide.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of attempted murder.

Juan-Luis Cervantes, 50, is accused of shooting a woman in an attempted homicide, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to JCSO.

The sheriff’s office said to look out for him in a silver Toyota with the tag 97AZNS. Investigators believe he is still in the region. They advised not to approach Cervantes if you see him, and instead to contact the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a woman with gunshot wounds at a residence in an unincorporated region between Cottondale and Jacob City just after midnight Monday morning, said Ramsey Romero, public information coordinator for the sheriff’s office. She was transported a hospital and is alive.

The victim did know Cervantes, Romero said, but the nature of their relationship is unclear. LCSO is not providing any more information on the victim to protect her while the suspect is at large, the PIC said.

JCSO said to look out for Juan-Luis S Cervantes in a silver Toyota with a tag number 97A ZNS
JCSO said to look out for Juan-Luis S Cervantes in a silver Toyota with a tag number 97A ZNS(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
House hit by gunfire in Sunday morning shooting incident
Three-county police chase ends in crash, one woman in custody
Three-county police chase ends in crash, one woman in custody
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person is dead, and another has been taken...
NWS: Tornado not responsible for death or storm damage
One person has died after a tree fell on a vehicle at Coach Road and Crump Road
16-year-old girl dies during Friday storm in Leon County, says LCSO

Latest News

Keith was arrested Friday after being accused of stabbing his mother.
“I didn’t do it”: Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his mother
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
19-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash
What's Brewing? March 13, 2023.
What’s Brewing? March 13, 2023
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
House hit by gunfire in Sunday morning shooting incident