AAA advises staying safe when traveling internationally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Spring break is underway for many in our region and despite travel warnings for several Mexican States, it was heard from travel agencies that there are no signs of trips to the popular destination slowing down.

According to an AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins, about 30 million Americans visited Mexico last year. He says the country is known for having several tourist destinations throughout the 32 states.

However, 13 of the 32 states in Mexico currently have ‘no travel’ or ‘reconsider travel’ advisories, which can be found on the US state department’s website.

Officials say it’s important to know that information no matter where you travel in the world.

“This is Spring break, this is when you have a lot of college and high school students who are traveling. Many of them want to take a cruise,” Jenkins said. “You also have families who are wanting to travel via cruise and multiple forms of transportation as well. This is certainly something that travelers need to be aware of, that this can happen in various destinations. All the more reason that you just want to have a heightened sense of security when you are traveling.”

Jenkins says when planning a trip anywhere, you should always check for travel advisories and any warnings about specific areas to avoid or visit with caution.

According to a recent survey done by AAA, about 40 percent of Floridians are taking a spring break trip although the exact destinations were not specified.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.