Authorities: $87 million in cocaine, 2 bodies found on illegal submarine

Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside...
Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) - The Colombian Navy said it intercepted an illegal submarine ship that was transporting 2,643 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

According to a statement from authorities, the cocaine is valued at over $87 million.

The destination of the shipment was Central America.

The military entered the boat, approximately 15 meters long, and found two bodies onboard and two people who were in poor health.

The two rescued people were transported to another ship to receive medical attention.

Colombian authorities seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine. (ARMADA DE COLOMBIA)

Officials said the rescued people and the deceased were taken to the city of Tumaco in the southwest of Colombia.

Authorities said there was an accident inside the semi-submersible vessel, which generated toxic gases from the fuel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith was arrested Friday after being accused of stabbing his mother.
“I didn’t do it”: Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his mother
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
House hit by gunfire in Sunday morning shooting incident
Three-county police chase ends in crash, one woman in custody
Three-county police chase ends in crash, one woman in custody
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
19-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash
Police captured Juan-Luis Cervantes Monday evening
Update: Police locate Jackson County man accused of attempted murder

Latest News

TikTok
U.S. Lawmakers review bipartisan bill on TikTok ban
This April 24, 2008, file photo shows the former North American headquarters of Novo Nordisk,...
Novo Nordisk plans price cuts for several insulins
Florida Teachers Union, LCS book review concerns.
Florida Teachers Union, LCS voice concerns over state book review process
She has been nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.
Something Good - Local teen nominated for the congress of future medical leaders