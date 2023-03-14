House destroyed by fire on Cascade Drive in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire Tuesday morning that destroyed a house.

Upon TFD’s arrival around 8 a.m. at the 4500 block of Cascade Drive, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the house.

No occupants were inside the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

TFD’s spokesperson said, “the house was a total loss.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to TFD.

TFD wants to remind the community that smoke alarms can provide the early warning necessary to escape a deadly fire. A properly installed and maintained smoke alarm can alert you and your family to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

