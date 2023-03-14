Inspirational stories wanted, book to honor first responders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some Leon High School students are hoping you can add your story to a special tribute.

Mr. Stewart’s leadership class is putting together a book that it intends to give to first responders later this spring.

It will include heartfelt stories about how officers, firefighters, paramedics and health care workers have made a difference in their lives.

Stories submitted so far include a sleeping family rescued from a fire and a claw foot tub that tipped and flooded a whole house.

“It is important to me that we show our gratitude for these people that risk their lives for us every day,” student Madison Loudon said. “I would like to see how this expands and how much gratitude we can show them by the end of the month.”

Students are not only gathering stories, they’re doing the artwork too.

The leadership class is hoping people in the community can add to their book by submitting their stories by the end of March. First responders and frontline workers are invited to share stories too.

Click here to submit your stories.

