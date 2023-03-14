Inspirational stories wanted, book to honor first responders

A Leon High School class is collecting stories about first responders who’ve made a difference
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some Leon High School students are hoping you can add your story to a special tribute.

Mr. Stewart’s leadership class is putting together a book that it intends to give to first responders later this spring.

It will include heartfelt stories about how officers, firefighters, paramedics and health care workers have made a difference in their lives.

Stories submitted so far include a sleeping family rescued from a fire and a claw foot tub that tipped and flooded a whole house.

“It is important to me that we show our gratitude for these people that risk their lives for us every day,” student Madison Loudon said. “I would like to see how this expands and how much gratitude we can show them by the end of the month.”

Students are not only gathering stories, they’re doing the artwork too.

The leadership class is hoping people in the community can add to their book by submitting their stories by the end of March. First responders and frontline workers are invited to share stories too.

Click here to submit your stories.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
House hit by gunfire in Sunday morning shooting incident
Three-county police chase ends in crash, one woman in custody
Three-county police chase ends in crash, one woman in custody
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person is dead, and another has been taken...
NWS: Tornado not responsible for death or storm damage
One person has died after a tree fell on a vehicle at Coach Road and Crump Road
16-year-old girl dies during Friday storm in Leon County, says LCSO

Latest News

Inspirational stories wanted, book to honor first responders
Juan-Luis Cervantes, 50, is accused of shooting a woman in an attempted homicide.
Update: Police locate Jackson County man accused of attempted murder
FSU College Democrats discuss DEI bill with lawmakers.
FSU College Democrats discuss DEI bill with lawmakers
Local university student students organize a food drive for college students.
Local university students organize food drive for college students