Leprechaun Lemonade recipe with Chef Ashley Douglas
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashely Douglas demonstrates how to make fresh Leprechaun Lemonade.
Ingredients:
- 6 lemons sliced in half
- 8 to 10 sour apple jolly ranchers
- 1/2 of a whole pineapple
- 2 1/3 granulated sugar
- 2 tbsp mango syrup
- Ginger ale
- Green food coloring
- 10 cups of water
Steps:
- Wash/clean pineapple very well. Cut pineapple in half. Take that half, then remove the rind and the central core. Dice the remainder of the fruit, then add to a pitcher. Muddle the pineapple very well.
- Then add 5 jolly ranchers and 2 cups of sugar into the pitcher.
- Next, juice all 6 lemons then add to the pitcher (without the seeds). After extracting the juice from the lemons, add those lemons to a large pot.
- Add the pineapple core, rind and water as well. Boil on medium to high heat for 20 to 30 minutes. Afterward, remove the core, lemons, and rind. Add that liquid to the pitcher.
- Add the mango syrup and 5 drops of green food coloring. Mix until jolly ranchers are completely melted, then refrigerate.
- Into a small plate, add 5 jolly ranchers. Microwave for 30 seconds. Take a glass, then coat the rim of the glass with the melted jolly ranchers. Into another small plate add 1/3 cup of sugar, add 5 to 6 drops of green food coloring, then mix until the sugar turns green. Take the same glass with the jolly rancher on the rim, then dip it into the green sugar. Next, add ice and lemonade to the glass. Top the drink off with ginger ale and enjoy!
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.