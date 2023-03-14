Leprechaun Lemonade recipe with Chef Ashley Douglas.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashely Douglas demonstrates how to make fresh Leprechaun Lemonade.

Ingredients:

Steps:

Wash/clean pineapple very well. Cut pineapple in half. Take that half, then remove the rind and the central core. Dice the remainder of the fruit, then add to a pitcher. Muddle the pineapple very well.

Then add 5 jolly ranchers and 2 cups of sugar into the pitcher.

Next, juice all 6 lemons then add to the pitcher (without the seeds). After extracting the juice from the lemons, add those lemons to a large pot.

Add the pineapple core, rind and water as well. Boil on medium to high heat for 20 to 30 minutes. Afterward, remove the core, lemons, and rind. Add that liquid to the pitcher.

Add the mango syrup and 5 drops of green food coloring. Mix until jolly ranchers are completely melted, then refrigerate.