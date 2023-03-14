Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, March 13

By Mike McCall
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Monday, March 13 and the week ahead.

The morning rain is long gone, and cooler and drier air is moving into our area, with patchy frost possible later this week.

Tonight wil be mostly clear and cool with lows in the low 40s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but pleasantly cool, and dry, with highs in the mid 60s.

30s are possible Wednesday morning, although some clouds may interrupt that temperature fall a bit. Highs Wednesday afternoon will stay in the upper 60s.

Thursday morning will the coldest, with a chance of patchy inland frost, as lows fall into the mid 30s.

A warming trend gets underway after that, as another front approaches our area, bringing highs back near 80, and also a good chance of showers by Friday afternoon and evening, and moving out by Saturday morning. After that, the weekend looks drier, and cool again, with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
House hit by gunfire in Sunday morning shooting incident
Three-county police chase ends in crash, one woman in custody
Three-county police chase ends in crash, one woman in custody
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person is dead, and another has been taken...
NWS: Tornado not responsible for death or storm damage
One person has died after a tree fell on a vehicle at Coach Road and Crump Road
16-year-old girl dies during Friday storm in Leon County, says LCSO

Latest News

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, March 13
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, March 13
Cooler air arrives tonight, sticking around for a few days. More rain chances come back by the...
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, March 13
Cooler air arrives tonight, sticking around for a few days. More rain chances come back by the...
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, March 13
Scattered showers and storms will arrive this afternoon and tonight.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, March 12