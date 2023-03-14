Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, March 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Monday, March 13 and the week ahead.

The morning rain is long gone, and cooler and drier air is moving into our area, with patchy frost possible later this week.

Tonight wil be mostly clear and cool with lows in the low 40s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but pleasantly cool, and dry, with highs in the mid 60s.

30s are possible Wednesday morning, although some clouds may interrupt that temperature fall a bit. Highs Wednesday afternoon will stay in the upper 60s.

Thursday morning will the coldest, with a chance of patchy inland frost, as lows fall into the mid 30s.

A warming trend gets underway after that, as another front approaches our area, bringing highs back near 80, and also a good chance of showers by Friday afternoon and evening, and moving out by Saturday morning. After that, the weekend looks drier, and cool again, with highs in the 60s.

