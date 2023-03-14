Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, March 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Tuesday, March 14.

After a sunny and mild afternoon in the 60s, scattered clouds will return tonight, but lows still drop into the upper 30s to around 40.

There is a slight chance for patchy inland frost, mainly over the northern part of our area. Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs still only in the upper 60s. Tomorrow night into Thursday morning, there is a better chance for areas of inland frost, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A rapid warmup begins Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

By Friday, highs could reach 80, but an approaching cold front will bring a good chance of showers, especially Friday evening into Saturday morning. Cooler air returns again Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Dry air and cool sunshine are expected on Sunday with a morning low in the 40s and an afternoon high in the 60s. Another good chance for showers is expected by next Tuesday.

