Something Good - 9-year-old helps raise awareness for cancer and veteran services

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 9-year-old girl is already giving back to her community.

Sadie Lynn has won multiple pageants and is helping to raise money for cancer and veterans

Sadie recently won the Heart to Heart pageant for heart transplants.

Sadie also spent her Valentine’s day making and giving out valentine’s at nursing home and the police department.

She raised school supplies for the adoption center in Buck Lake, too.

