Something Good - Local teen nominated for the congress of future medical leaders

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Shouting out Haley Schmigel.

She has been nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

Haley will be representing Jefferson County and the state of Florida by attending the congress in Boston Massachusetts at the University of Massachusetts Lowell in June.

She has a 3.5 GPA and has all honors classes.

