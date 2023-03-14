Something Good - Local teen nominated for the congress of future medical leaders

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Shouting out Haley Schmigel.

She has been nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

Haley will be representing Jefferson County and the state of Florida by attending the congress in Boston Massachusetts at the University of Massachusetts Lowell in June.

She has a 3.5 GPA and has all honors classes.

