U.S. Lawmakers review bipartisan bill on TikTok ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TikTok is in the crosshairs of the federal government.

North Florida congressman, Neal Dunn, was on the committee that approved the ban of the app on federal devices.

Dunn stopped by WCTV and shared why he considers this a top priority.

“It is a problem. They capture a lot of data from the users. They misuse that data they use it against you. If you knew what information they were getting, you wouldn’t use it,” Dunn said.

