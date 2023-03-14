U.S. Lawmakers review bipartisan bill on TikTok ban

TikTok is in the crosshairs of the federal government.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
North Florida congressman, Neal Dunn, was on the committee that approved the ban of the app on federal devices.

Dunn stopped by WCTV and shared why he considers this a top priority.

“It is a problem. They capture a lot of data from the users. They misuse that data they use it against you. If you knew what information they were getting, you wouldn’t use it,” Dunn said.

