Former LCSO corrections officer now facing federal child porn charges

James Linton was just indicted by a federal grand jury
An arrest affidavit filed by DCSO says Linton was caught during an undercover sting in which a Dekalb County detective posed as a 14-year-old girl as they messaged online.(Dekalb County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County corrections officer has just been indicted on federal child pornography charges.

60-year-old James Linton made his first appearance in Tallahassee’s federal court Wednesday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Linton was indicted on charges of receiving, distributing and possessing child pornography. Some of the images involved minors under the age of 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Linton’s trial is now set for May 24, 2023.

Linton worked for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 30 years before his arrest in a Georgia computer crimes sting in February 2022.

He was arrested on more child pornography charges in Leon County in November 2022.

