FSU Football to open the 2024 season in Ireland against Georgia Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State football is expected to open the 2024 football season against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium as a part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, Noles247 has learned from multiple sources. The game will be a Week Zero matchup for the two schools, likely on or near Saturday, August 24th.

The Seminoles were previously set to hit the road and face Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga. during the 2024 season.

Ireland has hosted college football games in recent seasons. During the 2022 season, they hosted Northwestern versus Nebraska on August 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland as a part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Notre Dame and Navy are set to square off on August 26, 2023 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland in the latest installment of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

FSU’s 2024 schedule is also expected to includes a home game with Memphis on Sept. 14th, an away game at Notre Dame on Nov. 9th, and then wraps with a pair of home games against Charleston Southern (Nov. 23rd) and Florida (Nov. 30th).

Other games on the schedule will include Atlantic Coast Conference home dates with Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, and NC State. The Seminoles are set to travel to Miami, Syracuse, and Virginia as well in their ACC schedule.

A formal announcement from the conference and the schools is expected later today regarding the game in Ireland.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.