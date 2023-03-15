FSU student thrilled for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ winning the Oscars

An incredible reaction from Florida State Sophomore Coco Li watching the Oscars Sunday night.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An incredible reaction from Florida State Sophomore Coco Li watching the Oscars Sunday night.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” swept nearly every major category.

The movie’s lead, Michelle Yeoh, became the first Asian woman to win best actress.

A special moment for Li whose mother is Malaysian Chinese just like Yeoh.

The movie about a multiverse jumping mom left a big impression on the Digital Media Production major.

“It is my favorite movie of all time. I don’t think I’ve ever been more seen and represented in a movie. I’m literally Chinese American and there’s a lot of generational and cultural trauma that I go through as well,” Li said.

Li shared she hopes the film’s historic wins will open the door for more Asian American stories to be told in Hollywood.

